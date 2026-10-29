Clarkson chipped in 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 133-127 win over the Bulls.

Clarkson gave the Knicks a big lift off the bench on the second night of a back-to-back set, leading the second unit in scoring during this comeback victory. Wednesday was a season-best outing across the board for the veteran guard, who made a strong case to remain part of the rotation once Jose Alvarado recovers from an ankle sprain.