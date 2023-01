Clarkson was given a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Clarkson's foul came against Desmond Bane late in the third quarter. He tallied 17 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes before leaving Sunday's game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Malik Beasley will likely receive extended minutes in Clarkson's absence.