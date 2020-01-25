Play

Wright-Foreman scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in Friday's victory over Stockton.

The rookie chipped in three rebounds and four assists while hitting a pair of clutch shots in the overtime win. Since returning to the G League squad at the start of the week, Wright-Foreman has averaged 26.3 points over three contests.

