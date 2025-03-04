Filipowski will come off the bench Monday night against the Pistons.
Filipowski flirted with a triple-double in a spot start Sunday against the Pelicans, but he'll return to a bench role following the return of Walker Kessler (rest). Filipowski is averaging 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last five appearances, three off the bench.
