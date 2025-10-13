default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Filipowski (back) will play during Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski will make his preseason debut after missing time with a back injury. The Duke product averaged 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes during Utah's final 11 regular-season games last year, but he's looking at a limited role come Opening Night, especially if Utah is close to full strength.

More News