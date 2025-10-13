Filipowski (back) will play during Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski will make his preseason debut after missing time with a back injury. The Duke product averaged 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes during Utah's final 11 regular-season games last year, but he's looking at a limited role come Opening Night, especially if Utah is close to full strength.