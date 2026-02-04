Filipowski supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 131-122 win over the Pacers.

The second-year center got the starting nod in place of Jusuf Nurkic, who was available to suit up but ultimately received a day off after initially being ruled out due to rest purposes. Filipowski grabbed a game- and season-high 16 rebounds, securing his fifth double-double on the campaign. The Jazz traded for Jaren Jackson on Tuesday, which will likely affect Filipowski's playing time if the club holds onto Nurkic past the trade deadline. However, Utah still owns a top-eight protected pick in the 2026 Draft and may continue resting key players as the season progresses, keeping Filipowski in the mix as a viable streaming option.