Filipowski is starting Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

The Jazz have a depleted frontcourt for the interim in the aftermath of Tuesday's Jaren Jackson trade. It's set to be the 17th start of the campaign for the second-year big man, who has averaged 14.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest in his last 11 games as a starter.