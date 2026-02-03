Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Jumping into starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski is starting Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
The Jazz have a depleted frontcourt for the interim in the aftermath of Tuesday's Jaren Jackson trade. It's set to be the 17th start of the campaign for the second-year big man, who has averaged 14.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest in his last 11 games as a starter.
