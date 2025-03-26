Filipowski logged 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Although Filipowski has been effective amid John Collins' (ankle) absence, he turned in a tepid line during a hapless performance by the team. The rookie is a critical part of Utah's future plans, so he'll get every opportunity to produce as the team languishes through the rest of the schedule.
More News
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Tallies double-double in start•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Starting Sunday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Back to bench Friday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Starting Wednesday vs. Washington•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Retreating to bench Sunday•