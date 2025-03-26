Filipowski logged 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Although Filipowski has been effective amid John Collins' (ankle) absence, he turned in a tepid line during a hapless performance by the team. The rookie is a critical part of Utah's future plans, so he'll get every opportunity to produce as the team languishes through the rest of the schedule.