Filipowski amassed 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Rockets.
The Jazz have two players up for Rookie of the Year consideration, but Filipowski's numbers probably won't be enough to unseat standouts like Stephon Castle or Zaccharie Risacher. Nevertheless, the Duke product has excelled under pressure amid Utah's several injury troubles throughout the season. He's having a very productive month, averaging 15.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 15 games in March.
