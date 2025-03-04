Filipowski produced 25 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 134-106 loss to the Pistons.
Despite returning to the bench for Monday's game with Walker Kessler back in the lineup, Filipowski took advantage of some garbage time and set a new career-high scoring mark -- he scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter. With the Jazz sitting veterans left and right for various injuries and maintenance, Filipowski could be poised for a big finish to the season as the youth movement takes over in Utah.
