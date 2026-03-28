Filipowski amassed 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 135-129 loss to the Nuggets.

Filipowski returned to the court after a one-game absence and delivered an impressive performance, finishing just two boards shy of a double-double and notching his first outing with 20-plus points since the All-Star break. This 25-point output matched his season-high mark, and the former Duke standout could be in line for a big role in the final weeks of the season due to the lack of frontcourt options available in Utah's roster. Without a doubt, Filipowski is a player worth targeting down the stretch of the regular season.