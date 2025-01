Filipowski will start for the Jazz for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

With Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (hip) out, Filipowski will have another chance to take advantage of starting minutes. In the eight games he did start this season, Filipowski is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals across 22.5 minutes.