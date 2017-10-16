Bolomboy was waived by the Jazz on Monday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The 2016 second-round pick showed some promise as a rookie, but he appeared sparingly in only 12 NBA games, spending much of the year in the D-League. With the league's roster cutdown deadline looming, the Jazz will cut ties with Bolomboy, who will likely land in the D-League or overseas. The Weber State product averaged 17.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a senior in 2015-16.