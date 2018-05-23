Philadelphia president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo acknowledged Tuesday that Bolden could join the 76ers during the 2018-19 season, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports. "With respect to the players we selected last year, players who we anticipated would be parts of the future here, I think it's most likely that the player you might see here early on is Jonah Bolden, who had a really good season at a EuroLeague level of competition playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv," Colangelo said.

Bolden, the 36th overall pick in 2017, turned some heads while playing with the 76ers' summer-league entry shortly after being drafted, then locked down a starting role in the frontcourt for Maccabi and averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. The forward is lauded for his above-average athleticism and seven-foot wingspan, which could make him a valuable rotational big man for the 76ers if the team elects to bring him back stateside. Bolden's performance in the Las Vegas Summer League in July will likely have a heavy influence on the 76ers' decision whether or not to add him to the roster in 2018-19.