Bowden tallied 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes during Saturday's victory over Greensboro.

Bowden continues to make his presence felt from beyond the arc, as he's knocked down two or more triples in each of his first six matchups so far this year. He's been one of Long Island's top contributors in the scoring department, averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 36.6 minutes.