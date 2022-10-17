The Pacers waived Anderson on Sept. 24, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Anderson split time with Cleveland and Indiana in 2021-22, appearing in 16 games over the course of four 10-day deals when both teams were shorthanded due to injuries and COVID-19-related absences. The Pacers re-signed Anderson to an Exhibit 10 deal Sept. 23, only to cut him a day later. After going unclaimed off waivers, Anderson is expected to remain in the Indiana organization and join its G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.