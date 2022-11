Gates recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 27 minutes Wednesday against Raptors 905.

Gates shot well from the field and also managed to stuff the stat sheet, as he registered a season-high three blocks. He's scored in double figures in three of his last four matchups, all resulting in wins for his squad.