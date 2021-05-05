Wright had 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and four blocks across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

The 29-year-old will enter the lineup Tuesday and was likely to have an increased workload with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, though no one would have expected him to look as dominant as he did. Wright recorded his third double-double of the season and ended just two assists away from a triple-double, while also recording a season-high mark in blocks. Expect Wright to remain in the starting five for Wednesday's game at Indiana.