Sabonis (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

After missing the season opener due to a hamstring injury, Sabonis appears to be trending in the right direction to make his return to the floor. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, so this is a good sign from a fantasy perspective that the veteran big man won't be out for long.

