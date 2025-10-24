Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
After missing the season opener due to a hamstring injury, Sabonis appears to be trending in the right direction to make his return to the floor. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, so this is a good sign from a fantasy perspective that the veteran big man won't be out for long.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Out at least one week•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Will miss preseason finale•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Status unclear for preseason finale•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't return due to injury•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Hanpered by foul trouble in loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•