Sabonis finished with 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 139-116 loss to the Pistons.

Making his first start in five games since returning from a knee injury Jan. 16, Sabonis wound up taking an early seat in the rout but still came close to producing his first triple-double of the season. The 29-year-old center is still trying to get back to his usual form, and since rejoining the lineup he's averaging 12.6 points, 9.4 boards, 4.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.8 minutes.