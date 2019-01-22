Kings' Justin Jackson: Strong contributions from bench
Jackson posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and registered five rebounds along with a steal and a block across 29 minutes Monday against Brooklyn.
Jackson put together one of his most impressive outings of January, finishing in double figures for the fourth time this month (11 games). His playing time off the bench has been sporadic of late, averaging just over 20 minutes per contest over his previous four matchups despite logging 29 minutes Monday. It's likely that Jackson received more run in Brooklyn due to a lopsided game.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Another solid stat line in loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for career night off bench•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid in spot start•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Hauls in 11 boards in spot start•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Joins starting five Wednesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.