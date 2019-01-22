Jackson posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and registered five rebounds along with a steal and a block across 29 minutes Monday against Brooklyn.

Jackson put together one of his most impressive outings of January, finishing in double figures for the fourth time this month (11 games). His playing time off the bench has been sporadic of late, averaging just over 20 minutes per contest over his previous four matchups despite logging 29 minutes Monday. It's likely that Jackson received more run in Brooklyn due to a lopsided game.