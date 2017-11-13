Jackson has played at least 25 minutes in each of the last three games and is averaging 13.0 points while shooting 44 percent from the field.

Jackson played a big part in ending the Kings' seven-game losing streak, playing 30 minutes in back-to-back victories and scoring a total of 35 points in those games. He doesn't provide much fantasy value beyond scoring, however, so while he'll likely see more usage moving forward, the rookie' ceiling is limited by his lack of rebounding and passing ability.