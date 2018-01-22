Kings' Justin Jackson: Will move back to bench Monday
Jackson will shift back to a bench role for Monday's tilt with the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Jackson was a late addition to the starting lineup Friday against the Grizzlies, but ended up posting just three points and one rebound across 19 minutes. He was all too ineffective and will now head back to a bench role. Considering Jackson has logged less than 20 minutes in three of his last four games, he's likely safe to avoid for fantasy purposes for now.
