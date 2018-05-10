Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will exercise player option
Koufos will exercise his $8.7 million player option for the 2018-19 season and remain with the Kings, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Koufos was unlikely to receive a similar offer in free agency, so he opted to stick with the Kings for the fourth and final year of his contract. He saw decent minutes in a reserve role once again last season, averaging 6.7 points and 6.6 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per game. Assuming he sees a similarly light workload next season, Koufos won't carry much fantasy value in most formats.
