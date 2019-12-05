Ferrell posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.

In the 11 games since De'Aaron Fox (ankle) has been out, Ferrell has served as the Kings' backup point guard, averaging 16.7 minutes per game. Nominal starting point guard, Cory Joseph, hasn't been a major threat offensively, averaging just 4.9 points in 31.5 minutes per game compared to Ferrell's 6.6 points per game, but Joseph has been a far more effective facilitator which likely limits any possibility of the fourth-year guard earning an expanded role.