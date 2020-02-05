Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Likely out Thursday
Trier (illness) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Magic, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
Trier is one of several Knicks players dealing with an illness, and his is severe enough that it's expected to keep him sidelined Thursday night. The Arizona product has not seen any game action since Jan. 18.
