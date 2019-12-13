Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Managing concussion-like symptoms
Trier is doubtful for Friday's game at Sacramento with concussion-like symptoms.
Trier didn't see the court during Wednesday's win over the Warriors, but it's unclear when the concussion-like symptoms first surfaced. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.1 minutes this season.
