DiVincenzo (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
DiVincenzo practiced Wednesday and has been trending in the right direction recently, so his probable tag isn't very surprising. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 26.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 40.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Not on injury report•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Trending in right direction•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Could play against Philadelphia•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Ruled out against Orlando•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Iffy for Wednesday•