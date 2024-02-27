Hartenstein (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Knicks are likely contemplating a maintenance day for their center. Hartenstein's minutes have been trending up steadily since his return to the lineup, and he played 27 minutes Monday night. If he's held out, the Knicks could turn to Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims.
