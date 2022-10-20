Hartenstein supplied 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Seven of his boards came on the offensive glass, setting a new career high for the 24-year-old center. Hartenstein is already on his fourth NBA team in four seasons, but in his Knicks debut he thoroughly outplayed Mitchell Robinson (four points and two rebounds in 13 minutes with five fouls) and could be on his way to carving out a significant role in the frontcourt.