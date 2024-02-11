Hartenstein (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Hartenstein is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game due to an Achilles injury he suffered in Thursday's game against Dallas. If he is unable to go, Jericho Sims (illness, probable), Taj Gibson and Precious Achiuwa could be in line for increased minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Tweaks Achilles in Thursday's game•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Makes mark on defense Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Massive double-double Thursday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Operating on minutes restriction•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Good to go against Miami•