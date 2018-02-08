Knicks' Isaiah Hicks: Joins NBA team Thursday
The Knicks recalled Hicks from the G League's Westchester Knicks, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record. He'll accompany the team in Toronto for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Hicks signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Oct. 20, but has spent the past three-plus months in the G League and is still awaiting his NBA debut. It appears that may finally come to fruition Thursday, as injuries to Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Enes Kanter (mouth), the team-imposed exile of Joakim Noah and the trade earlier this week that sent Willy Hernangomez to the Hornets left only Kyle O'Quinn as the only center option on the active roster. O'Quinn should start Thursday and play heavy minutes, but look for one of Hicks or fellow G League callup Luke Kornet to act as the primary backup at center.
