Brunson had 37 points (14-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to Miami.

Despite Brunson's best efforts, the Knicks dropped a game for the first time this season, pushing them to 2-1. Brunson has led the team so far with a 31.3 percent usage rate to go with averages of 30.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 45.3 percent shooting from the field.