Brunson tallied 32 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists and one rebound over 39 minutes during the Knicks' 121-116 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

As he's done over the past few seasons, Brunson put the Knicks on his back in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 32 points in the final frame to propel New York to its seventh consecutive win. It was the 24th game of 30-plus points this season for Brunson, but only his third in 17 outings since the All-Star break, though he's averaging almost two dimes more compared to before the mid-February break. The Knicks will embark on their four-game road trip Thursday in Charlotte as they look to surpass the Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings.