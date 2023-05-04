Coach Tom Thibodeau said Brunson (ankle) "didn't do much" in Thursday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson was able to play Tuesday despite a sore right ankle, but his status for Saturday's Game 3 versus Miami is uncertain. If the 26-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Immanuel Quickley will likely replace him in the starting lineup.