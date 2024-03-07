Watch Now:

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Brunson (knee) went through "most of practice" Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson missed the Knicks' previous contest due to a left knee contusion but appears to have avoided a serious injury. While Brunson's practice participation is a good sign of his availability for Friday's matchup with Orlando, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify his status.

