Coach Tom Thibodeau said Brunson (knee) went through "most of practice" Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brunson missed the Knicks' previous contest due to a left knee contusion but appears to have avoided a serious injury. While Brunson's practice participation is a good sign of his availability for Friday's matchup with Orlando, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify his status.
