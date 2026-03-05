Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Returns Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson (leg) returned to Wednesday's game against the Thunder with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Brunson limped to the locker room with 7:22 left in the third. However, the star point guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.
