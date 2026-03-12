Brunson finished Wednesday's 134-117 victory over the Jazz with 28 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 33 minutes.

Jordan Clarkson's performance off the bench was eye-popping, but it was Brunson who set the tone offensively for the Knicks and posted a similar line to the one he had in the loss to the Clippers on Monday. This was Brunson's third consecutive game with at least 24 points and seven assists. He's averaging 22.1 points, 10.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest since the beginning of March, a span in which he's racked up two double-doubles in seven appearances.