Clarkson provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 18 minutes during Friday's 112-95 win over Toronto.

Clarkson logged 18 minutes in the win over the Raptors. He also had his first double-digit scoring effort since the 111-94 loss to Houston on March 31. With OG Anunoby (ankle) exiting Friday's game, Clarkson might see additional action in Sunday's meeting with Charlotte. That trend could extend into the postseason if Anunoby misses time moving ahead.