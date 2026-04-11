Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Double-digit scoring effort Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 18 minutes during Friday's 112-95 win over Toronto.
Clarkson logged 18 minutes in the win over the Raptors. He also had his first double-digit scoring effort since the 111-94 loss to Houston on March 31. With OG Anunoby (ankle) exiting Friday's game, Clarkson might see additional action in Sunday's meeting with Charlotte. That trend could extend into the postseason if Anunoby misses time moving ahead.
More News
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Passive season continues•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Sees 23 minutes in win•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Catches fire off bench•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Drops out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Another passive performance•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Won't start vs. Detroit•