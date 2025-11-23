Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Paces bench in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson contributed 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 133-121 loss to the Magic.
With Landry Shamet (shoulder) exiting the contest early in the first quarter, Clarkson logged a season high in minutes and made the most of the opportunity. The veteran guard led the Knicks' bench in points, scoring in double figures for the third time over his last four appearances. If Shamet ends up missing additional time, Clarkson will likely continue to see a bump in minutes moving forward.
