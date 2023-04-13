Randle (ankle) again participated in the non-contact portions of practice Thursday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The good news is that Randle is running full speed, and the Knicks' first playoff game isn't until Saturday. Still, it would ease fantasy managers to know that Randle is comfortable taking contact just two days before the matchup. If he's not available for Game 1, it seems possible he'll return in the middle of the series against the Cavaliers.