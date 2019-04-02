Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Exits after suffering concussion
Allen won't return to Monday's game against the Bulls after suffering a concussion, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Allen took a hard hit to the head in the first half, with a subsequent evaluation during halftime revealing that he sustained a concussion. He'll finish the night with seven points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in nine minutes before departing. Allen can be viewed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic for the time being, but he'll have to pass through the NBA's protocol for head injuries in order to gain clearance to play.
