Towns recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four turnovers in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 win over the Wolves.

Towns has double-doubled in all but one game this season, and he's currently pulling down a career-high 12.8 rebounds per contest. He's also getting to the line a career-high 6.9 times a night, and he's converting a career-best 90.9 percent of those attempts, which are a few reasons why he's been a top-30 option on the season.