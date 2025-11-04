Towns racked up 33 points (12-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 119-102 blowout win over the Wizards.

Towns went to work against Alex Sarr and regularly abused the second-year center in the post. He did take himself out of the game at one point with an apparent hand injury, but after getting checked out by New York's medical staff, he quickly checked back in. Towns will likely again pop up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, but he's yet to miss a game this season while also managing a quadriceps issue.