Towns supplied 37 points (14-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 113-100 win over the Nets.

Towns delivered an extremely efficient performance en route to his third outing with at least 30 points through 16 regular-season games. The star big man also grabbed a game-high-tying 12 rebounds, securing his 14th double-double on the campaign after recording a season-low eight boards in Saturday's loss to Orlando. His efficient night from beyond the arc was a welcome sight, as he shot just 4-for-19 from downtown over his previous three appearances.