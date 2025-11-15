Towns tallied 39 points (13-26 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during the Knicks' 140-132 win over the Heat on Friday.

Friday was Towns' first game this season as the Knicks' top scoring option due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). Towns helped the Knicks get out to an 10-point lead by halftime, as the sharpshooting center tallied 31 points in the first half while connecting on six threes. He was kept in check in the second half, but Landry Shamet took over the scoring load with 30 of his career-high 36 points in the half to propel New York to its eight victory of the 2025-26 campaign. Brunson may not travel with the Knicks during their upcoming five-game road trip, and with OG Anunoby leaving in the first quarter of Friday's game due to a hamstring injury, New York will need to lean more heavily on Towns, Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and others to contribute on both ends of the floor. Towns has registered a double-double in each of the first 12 games of the regular season and is averaging 21.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 33.1 minutes per game this season.