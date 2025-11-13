Towns logged 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during the Knicks' 124-107 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

The Knicks' offense was stymied by the Magic defense Wednesday, and despite his low scoring output, Towns finished second on the team in points behind Jalen Brunson (31). Towns has recorded a double-double in each of the first 11 games of the regular season and is averaging 20.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 32.6 minutes per game to open the year. However, he is shooting a career-low 42.9 percent from the field, including 32.7 percent from three on 5.0 3PA/G.