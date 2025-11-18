Towns chipped in 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Heat.

Towns is the player tasked with carrying the offense as long as Jalen Brunson (ankle) remains out, and it's fair to say the veteran big man has been up to the task. He's been nearly automatic when it comes to posting double-doubles, as he's achieved that mark in nine straight contests and in all but one of his appearances so far. He's also scored over 20 points in four of his last five contests, and fantasy managers should expect Towns to continue enjoying a marked uptick in his usage rate, which is likely to translate to loaded stat lines every time he steps on the hardwood. Ultimately, Towns' role as the Knicks' go-to offensive weapon isn't going to change anytime soon.