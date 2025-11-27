Towns logged 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during the Knicks' 129-101 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Towns led the Knicks in rebounds Wednesday and finished tied with Miles McBride for the second-most points on the team behind Jalen Brunson (33). Towns is up to 15 double-doubles on the year, which is second most in the Association behind Nikola Jokic (16). Towns has averaged 24.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game since Nov. 2.