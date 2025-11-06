Towns (illness) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Towns is dealing with an illness, but it won't keep him off the floor against this old team. The veteran big man is coming off an impressive 33-point double-double in the blowout win over the Wizards. He's currently averaging 20.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep.